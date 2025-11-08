Episode 191: No E3 and No Alex Make TYP Something Something

Join Perry, Casey, and TYP for another year of Radio Trivia X Talk Nintendo fun. Yeah, we’re late. You probably still have some Halloween candy left.
This episode also appears as a segment on Talk Nintendo Podcast. As always, a special thanks to Casey and Perry coordinating this special installment of Radio Trivia. Next year, Alex. Next year.
00:00:00 Introduction
00:04:14 First Game: TYP’s Pick
00:22:16 Second Game: Perry’s Pick
00:35:57 Third Game: Casey’s Pick
00:53:21 Fourth Game: TYP’s Bonus Pick
Did you like this episode's game selections? Let us know in TalkBack! Think you've got a better choice that hasn't been used yet? Then send it my way and your request might be on the next episode of Radio Trivia: Podcast Edition! Heck, throw in a question and specific songs if you want. Just remember, it has to be a game released on a Nintendo system in North America (unless we say otherwise)!
This episode was edited by Perry Burkum. All game music is copyright their respective owners.