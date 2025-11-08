We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
Radio Trivia

Episode 191: No E3 and No Alex Make TYP Something Something

by Perry Burkum, Michael Cole, and Casey Gibson - November 8, 2025, 8:15 pm EST
Total comments: 1

Join Perry, Casey, and TYP for another year of Radio Trivia X Talk Nintendo fun. Yeah, we’re late. You probably still have some Halloween candy left.

This episode also appears as a segment on Talk Nintendo Podcast. As always, a special thanks to Casey and Perry coordinating this special installment of Radio Trivia. Next year, Alex. Next year. Be sure to check out their show!

00:00:00 Introduction
00:04:14 First Game: TYP’s Pick
00:22:16 Second Game: Perry’s Pick
00:35:57 Third Game: Casey’s Pick
00:53:21 Fourth Game: TYP’s Bonus Pick

Did you like this episode's game selections? Let us know in TalkBack! Think you've got a better choice that hasn't been used yet? Then send it my way and your request might be on the next episode of Radio Trivia: Podcast Edition! Heck, throw in a question and specific songs if you want. Just remember, it has to be a game released on a Nintendo system in North America (unless we say otherwise)!

This episode was edited by Perry Burkum. All game music is copyright their respective owners.

TheYoungerPlumberMichael Cole, Associate Editor4 hours ago

Games featured in this episode:

Emio –The Smiling Man: Famicom Detective Club (Switch)
WarioWare: Snapped! (DS)
Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles (Switch)
Pinball of the Dead, The (GBA)

(Highlight the text above with your cursor to view it.)

