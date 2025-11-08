Episode 191: No E3 and No Alex Make TYP Something Something

Join Perry, Casey, and TYP for another year of Radio Trivia X Talk Nintendo fun. Yeah, we’re late. You probably still have some Halloween candy left.

Download in MP3 Format

Subscribe to MP3 Feed

Subscribe via iTunes (Please rate and review, too!)

This episode also appears as a segment on Talk Nintendo Podcast. As always, a special thanks to Casey and Perry coordinating this special installment of Radio Trivia. Next year, Alex. Next year. Be sure to check out their show!

00:00:00 Introduction

00:04:14 First Game: TYP’s Pick

00:22:16 Second Game: Perry’s Pick

00:35:57 Third Game: Casey’s Pick

00:53:21 Fourth Game: TYP’s Bonus Pick

Did you like this episode's game selections? Let us know in TalkBack! Think you've got a better choice that hasn't been used yet? Then send it my way and your request might be on the next episode of Radio Trivia: Podcast Edition! Heck, throw in a question and specific songs if you want. Just remember, it has to be a game released on a Nintendo system in North America (unless we say otherwise)!