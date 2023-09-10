We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
I Accept
Radio Trivia

Radio Trivia 183: Only the Finest Electric Guitars

by Michael Cole and Greg Leahy - September 10, 2023, 7:37 pm EDT
Total comments: 1

Remember Greg? He's back, in Radio Trivia form!

Download in MP3 Format

Subscribe to MP3 Feed

Subscribe via iTunes (Please rate and review, too!)

Did you like this episode's game selections? Let us know in TalkBack! Think you've got a better choice that hasn't been used yet? Then send it my way and your request might be on the next episode of Radio Trivia: Podcast Edition! Heck, throw in a question and specific songs if you want. Just remember, it has to be a game released on a Nintendo system in North America (unless we say otherwise)!

This episode was edited by Michael "TYP" Cole. All game music is copyright their respective owners.

Talkback

TheYoungerPlumberMichael Cole, Associate Editor1 hour ago

Games featured in this episode:

Mega Man: The Wily Wars (Switch/GEN)
Ridge Racer 64 (N64)
Stella Glow (3DS)
Super Mario Advance (GBA)
Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition (Switch)

(Highlight the text above with your cursor to view it.)

Add to the discussion!

Share + Bookmark





Related Content

Got a news tip? Send it in!
Advertisement
Advertisement