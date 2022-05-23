We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
Radio Trivia

Episode 178: Discordienting

by Michael Cole and John Rairdin - May 23, 2022, 1:11 am EDT
Total comments: 1

John Rairdin helps Radio Trivia clean off its mud (because dirty is meaner than clean).

Did you like this episode's game selections? Let us know in TalkBack! Think you've got a better choice that hasn't been used yet? Then send it my way and your request might be on the next episode of Radio Trivia: Podcast Edition! Heck, throw in a question and specific songs if you want. Just remember, it has to be a game released on a Nintendo system in North America (unless we say otherwise)!

This episode was edited by Michael "TYP" Cole. All game music is copyright their respective owners.

Talkback

TheYoungerPlumberMichael Cole, Associate Editor1 hour ago

Games featured in this episode:

Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition (a.k.a. Xenoblade Chronicles: Future Connected)  (Switch)
X-Scape (a.k.a. X-Returns; 3D Space Tank) (DS)
Oceanhorn 2: Knights of the Lost Realm (Switch)
Game & Watch Gallery 4 (GBA)
Darkened Skye (GC)

(Highlight the text above with your cursor to view it.)

