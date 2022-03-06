We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
Radio Trivia

Episode 177: Blue Collar Mud

by Michael Cole and James Jones - March 6, 2022, 5:06 pm EST
Total comments: 1

Warning! TYP and James Jones have brought you a new episode of Radio Trivia. TYP sincerely apologies for the poor quality of his audio; a backup recording is better than none at all.

Talkback

TheYoungerPlumberMichael Cole, Associate Editor11 hours ago

Games featured in this episode:

Mega Man ZX: Advent (DS)
The 7th Saga (SNES)
Mario Party 3 (N64)
Atelier Escha & Logy DX (Switch)
Mystical Ninja Starring Goemon (GB)

(Highlight the text above with your cursor to view it.)

