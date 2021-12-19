We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
Radio Trivia

Episode 176: Anger Management

by Michael Cole and Guillaume Veillette - December 19, 2021, 6:38 pm EST
Total comments: 1

Usher the year that was 2021 out the door with Guillaume, TYP, and Radio Trivia.

Talkback

TheYoungerPlumberMichael Cole, Associate Editor5 hours ago

Games featured in this episode:

Streets of Rage 4 (Switch)
Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury (Switch)
Shin Megami Tensei V (Switch)
The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles (Switch)
Tetris Effect: Connected (Switch)

(Highlight the text above with your cursor to view it.)

