Summer Games Fest Preview: Oxenfree II: Lost Signals

by Joel A. DeWitte and Alex Orona - June 13, 2023, 5:35 pm EDT
Picking up directly from the end of Oxenfree 1, Riley is now a paranormal researcher exploring Camena bay. Looking into the past via portal glimpses. These act as clues to the past leading to larger story moments. This mechanic seems to be expanded since the previous game with each one leading to bigger moments or crazier twists.

The Oxenfree series has always been narrative focused with dialogue options to lead the story in varying directions. Moving across a sizable map with lots of spooky locales to explore. Feels like a natural expansion of the first game with new exciting lore and a bigger map.

Mini game mechanics play into finding signals for ghostly visions or measuring frequencies for radio communications Graphically the game looks fantastic in its cartoony style but also shifts to old CRT cable static and channel changing circumstances that occur in striking story moments.

There’s still a lot of mystery to the story but we can’t wait to see where it goes on July12th.

Genre Adventure
Developer Night School Studio
Players1

Worldwide Releases

na: OXENFREE II: Lost Signals
Release Jul 12, 2023
PublisherNetflix
RatingTeen

