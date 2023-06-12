Illusion Island brings the couch co-op with a Disney style

Disney Illusion Island is a fully couch co-op. self-described Mickeyvania that has a floaty, slippery feel. Walk jumps and double jumps are the norm with new ability unlocks that allow for level progression. When members of your party die, they are regenerated at generous checkpoints around the open world. Speaking of open worlds, there are three biomes along a sprawling map reminiscent of Symphony of the Night.

Collectibles include token cards that provide deep Disney history or lore about the world around you. It’s apparent the deep love of all things Disney is represented here. Those hardcore fans should know Mickey is in good hands here.

The cooperative features of the game include allowing a rope for your partners to climb up or giving hugs for additional hearts. Also at the character select screen, you can adjust your difficulty which in turn adjusts your health heart pool, so really anyone can play.

Abilities like ground pounds and grapple hooks will be unlocked through exploration, leading to easier level progression and new areas to explore.

The animation is fluid with high levels of details in everything from the running and jumping to even just idle animations. The developer also promises a Disneyland quality soundtrack featuring a complete orchestral composition. While at first blush it may remind you of the current run of Mickey cartoons, it’s actually a brand new take, pulling in influences from everything from Steamboat Willie to the current run of shows.

Disney Illusion Island from Dlala Studios and Disney Interactive comes to Nintendo Switch on July 28th.