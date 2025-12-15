Kluge Interactive on Synthesizing the Perfect Licensed Rhythm Game for Switch

Groove is in the Heart and Optimization

A few months back a new version of the popular rhythm game Synth Riders was announced to be coming to Nintendo Switch. As a fresh take on the rhythm game genre, we wanted to sit down with Arturo Perez, CEO from Kluge Interactive. I was especially curious as to what it takes to translate a game from VR to the Nintendo Switch and what goes into maintaining a game with a fully licensed soundtrack. In this interview we chat about what went into creating Synth Riders for consoles and what players can expect from this upcoming rhythm game when it releases on Nintendo Switch this week.

Willem Hilhorst (Nintendo World Report, WH): Can you talk a little bit about how Synth Riders for Nintendo Switch came together. I understand that Kluge has mostly worked on VR titles. What was it like to shift from immersive entertainment to a '2D game' on a console?

Arturo Perez (CEO, Kluge Interactive): The shift to Switch wasn't really a "pivot" from VR—it's more of a strategic expansion that's core to our DNA. It's in our nature to expand unique player experiences across platforms, and Switch represented a massive, underserved opportunity.

Our philosophy was translating the core of what makes Synth Riders special—that immersion within a musical, futuristic cyberpunk world—to the Switch platform. We had to reimagine how players would experience that flow state and rhythm-driven gameplay without the physical immersion of VR.

The exciting part was that Switch actually gave us new creative opportunities. We could introduce customizable Synth Rider avatars with outfits and accessories, and the third-person perspective actually enhances the hoverboard stunts and rail-grinding visuals in ways that had not been the focus in VR. We also leaned into Switch's strength as THE platform for local multiplayer, building out 4-player versus and co-op modes that tap into that Mario Kart/Smash Bros. social gaming audience.

WH: Adapting the gameplay from full body movement, fitness almost seems like quite a challenge. But the Switch also feels like an ideal platform to retain some of those ideas. Did you consider keeping stuff like motion controls to catch the music notes?

AP: That's a great question. In VR, Synth Riders emphasizes natural, flowing freestyle dance movements, and we definitely explored various control schemes for Switch, including motion controls.

Ultimately, we translated that fluidity to dual analog stick control for left/right hand note-catching, plus button inputs for rail-riding and stunts. This gives players precision and responsiveness while maintaining that sense of rhythm and flow.

We also adapted the 360-degree immersion of VR into a dynamic camera system that anticipates note patterns and obstacles, keeping players locked into the action. And while we removed the workout/fitness aspect, we intensified the score-chasing and competitive mechanics—three difficulty levels, leaderboards, and 4-player battles replace calorie-burning with pure gaming skill.

What we kept intact was that fundamental beat-synced gameplay where you catch notes and ride rails in perfect sync with the music. The core loop is pure Synth Riders; the delivery method is just platform-specific.

WH: Few rhythm games have a dedicated cast of characters that go on a story together. What made the team decide to include a story specifically for a rhythm game?

AP: We wanted to give players something beyond playing through a tracklist. The Campaign mode emerged from our cyberpunk aesthetic and world-building—we had this rich futuristic setting, so why not give it stakes and narrative?

In Campaign mode, rebels are racing against time to stop a ruthless AI named XANDER from seizing control in this adrenaline-fueled musical battleground. It adds progression and purpose to the gameplay, making each track feel like it matters beyond just chasing high scores.

The fate of the city is literally in your hands, and that narrative framework transforms rhythm gameplay into something more epic and engaging.

WH:The Switch is currently over eight years old and the hardware is showing its age. Can you walk me a little bit through what it is like to develop a completely new title for this hardware? And were there things you ended up needing to cut back on to keep it running smoothly?

AP:Developing for Switch definitely requires optimization, but we viewed the hardware constraints as creative opportunities rather than limitations. We prioritized maintaining the neon cyberpunk aesthetic and those retro-futuristic cityscapes that define Synth Riders' visual identity—that was non-negotiable.

We also focused our technical resources on ensuring the beat-synced gameplay remains perfectly responsive, because in a rhythm game, timing is everything. We also made sure the game runs smoothly across all three difficulty levels and maintains stable performance in 4-player local multiplayer, which was crucial for the social gaming experience we wanted to deliver.

We feel this game release is the start of our journey on the Nintendo Switch ecosystem, and we’re also excited to continue innovating in the future for Nintendo fans of rhythm games.

WH: I think music rhythm games are make or break depending on their song selection, but especially how well the songs translate to the gameplay and visuals. There's a lot of DLC available and already announced. Are there unique features to these songs aside from the music?

AP: Absolutely. We have up to 64 electrifying tracks in the Ultimate Edition Bundle, and each is carefully crafted for gameplay. The variety spans from synthwave—the genre that inspired the game's VR origins—to '80s anthems and today's hits The DLC music packs—Lady Gaga Music Pack, Gorillaz Music Pack, Monstercat Music Pack, 80s Mixtape: Side B, Current Waves, and Synthwave Essentials Vol. 3—each bring new beats and movements to take on. Every track is designed with note patterns, rail sequences, and obstacle choreography that's synchronized to the music's rhythm and intensity. The cyberpunk visuals and environments shift to complement each song's energy and style. What makes us unique is that we offer a broad genre diversity spanning ‘80s legends, current pop, and synthwave all in one package. And we're the ONLY mainstream rhythm game honoring synthwave heritage, which gives us credibility with music-centric gamers and nostalgia-driven ‘80s fans.

WH: I'm always excited about new music rhythm games, but have also been burned by experiences like FUSER and other games that used licensed music tracks. How do you feel about the inclusion of so many licensed tracks and is there a risk of those being made unavailable a decade from now? How do you feel as a creator about that aspect of your game?

AP: What I can say is that we've built Synth Riders as a franchise with staying power—we've already proven that in VR with ongoing support, cross-platform multiplayer, and partnerships with Apple, Meta, and PlayStation. We're committed to this ecosystem long-term. The base game includes 40-64 songs depending on the edition, so there's substantial content that will be available. We've also structured our DLC as music packs that represent complete, curated experiences, which reflects our commitment to preserving these music collections. As creators, we want players to be able to enjoy these experiences for years to come, and we're working within the industry's licensing framework to make that possible.

WH: Do you have a small detail in the game or aspect that you are particularly proud of? Perhaps it is in the UI design, a small reference or a little personal touch that you put in there that you especially like?

AP: The couch co-op mode is something I'm particularly proud of. Most rhythm games are competitive by nature—you're battling for high scores or racing against each other. But we created a mode where up to four players must work together and share the beat, where all skill levels are welcome. We feel the couch co-op mode is a great example of how we love to bring innovation to our gameplay, in a way that’s uniquely designed for each platform.

There's something special about that collaborative rhythm experience—everyone contributing to the same musical flow, supporting each other through challenging sections, and celebrating together when you nail a difficult passage. It captures what we love about music itself: it's better when shared.

Synth Riders launches on Nintendo Switch December 15th 2025. The base game comes with 28 songs for $29,99. The Deluxe edition features 42 songs and includes tracks by Gorillaz and Lady Gaga and costs $39,99. The ultimate edition has 64 songs with all six DLC packs for $69,99. DLC can be bought individually between $7,99 and $10,99.