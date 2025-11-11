Neal has been Octopath-traveling around the world of the upcoming game and he has some thoughts.

Octopath Traveler 0, the third console entry in Square Enix’s blossoming RPG series, is less than a month away from release and as of now, you can play a demo on Switch and Switch 2 that will carry your progress over to the full release. As of writing, I have no idea exactly how far that demo lets you go, but based on the restrictions of what I can talk about from the final game that I’ve been playing for the last few days, it isn’t that far. As of this juncture, I can only talk about parts of the first chapters of Octopath Traveler 0’s initial four quest lines. As of that part in the game, Octopath Traveler 0 looks like a huge step forward from Octopath Traveler 2 (which I enjoyed a great deal, but had some issues with).

I could have went with the number at the end of this prequel and say “Here’s Zero Things About Octopath Traveler 0” and call it a day, but it’s more fun if I actually write something, so let’s go through eight things about Octopath Traveler 0 that I think are neat or interesting.

#1 - Mobile Game Influence Is Everywhere

In my opening sentence, I specifically said this was the “third console entry” because back in 2019, Square Enix released a shockingly great mobile RPG called Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent. I dabbled a little bit and even in spite of the gacha of it all, I was shocked at how deep it was. Octopath Traveler 0 borrows a lot from that game and more or less just replicates some of the storylines and character arcs. A good word of warning that if you want to keep yourself spoiler-free, maybe hold off on looking up about specific characters.

#2 - Player-Created Avatar Is A Fantastic Idea

The first two console Octopath games made you pick from a group of eight defined and named characters at the outset. It was a good hook, but there were some narrative pitfalls. You didn’t have as cohesive a story as each of the eight characters had their own plot and didn’t really engage with any of the other ones.

Octopath Traveler 0 tasks you with making your own character at the beginning. You select a name, a sprite design, and even your favorite food. For a game that puts you into so many situations where your player character interacts with NPCs, it’s great that it more or less just puts you and your own character in that role. People don’t interact with one of the four random characters in your party. No, they interact with YOU.

#3 - The Prologue Kinda Rips

The game begins with a rather engaging prologue with your new created character. You spend some time with your parents, hang out with some friends, and experience life in the town of Wishvale. Unfortunately, that peace doesn’t last long (even with some light Chrono Trigger vibes with a town fair for a minute) and the Wishvale of your character’s youth doesn’t survive. It sets into motion the overarching plot of the game, though, laying the foundation for what has been a really compelling revenge story so far.

#4 - Improved Storytelling and Pacing

That compelling revenge story begins with three branches, pitting your hero against the Master of Fame (an evil playwright), the Master of Power (a diabolical commander), and the Master of Wealth (a vile witch with a terrifying mask). It’s a much more focused plotline than the first two games’ sprawling eight separate character plots. The writing seems sharper, too. It feels like there is a concerted effort to keep these story arcs focused and more concise.

I can’t go into much more detail (and as of writing, I truthfully don’t even fully know), but don’t worry: the game isn’t just these three arcs. Even in addition to the town-building story arc I’m about to talk about, there is more.

#5 - There’s Town Building Now

So you now have a town to build. It’s not quite Sim City, but it’s novel. With your home of Wishvale destroyed in the prologue, one separate questline has you building it back up by recruiting residents and completing tasks to expand your new town. Early on, you’re just building some simple houses that can, when populated with recruited residents, earn you some bonus items.

As the game progresses, Square Enix has talked about how you eventually can add a Monster Arena and a Museum, among others. I’m looking forward to seeing how the town progresses, especially as my eight-character battle party gets even more members.

#6 - Battle System Is Even Better

Did you catch that? I said “eight-character battle party.” No longer do you have to just settle for four meager warriors. Now you can have a full octet. This is more or less lifted from the mobile game, but it’s truly brilliant. It expands what was already a fun battle system to have even deeper layers of strategy. The Shin Megami Tensei “Press Turn” combat the series has cut its teeth on is still fully present, but now you have more options and more choices.

The way it works is you have four active party members in the front row and then a back row of four party members that aren’t able to be controlled at the outset. However, for each pair of front and back row party members, you can freely swap between them when it is the front row party member’s turn. The back row still banks Boost Points every turn and also slowly heals and recharges. You can make some really awesome synergies to break the everloving crap out of enemies. It’s altogether snappier and faster. I’m legitimately blown away at how much fun I’m having with a battle system I’ve already played dozens of hours of.

#7 - Job System Tweaks

The job system is still present in Octopath Traveler 0, but it’s not the same as it was in past games. For your player character, you pick one job initially and are locked into that job until you earn a few skills with your current job. That is pretty similar in concept to how the job system worked before.

Where the job system gets a lot different is that the rest of your party is made up of unique characters that you meet throughout the story. They largely fit into existing job classes, but they all have some sort of twist or tweak on what the class would be for your character. It helps make these characters that are more in the background have their own style and flair.

#8 - Balancing Still Feels Weird

I had seven very positive things to say but I’ll end on one thing I’m not quite sure on in the early hours of Octopath Traveler 0. The initial chapters all have the same level recommendation and that makes for a weird difficulty curve. As I worked through those opening chapters, I found the later ones to be incredibly easy to the point where I felt like I could sleepwalk through them. It’s very early, so I’m not damning the game so far, but it’s something I’m being mindful of as I get deeper.

Stay tuned for our full Octopath Traveler 0 review in early December!