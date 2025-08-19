Interview with Daemon X Machina Producer in Lead-up to Titanic Scion

Just in time to try the free eShop demo for this sequel.

Thanks to Marvelous, we had an opportunity to interview series Producer Kenichiro Tsukuda as we quickly approach the launch of Daemon X Machina: Titanic Scion. Below you'll find the questions curated by Jordan and the responses from Mr. Tsukuda.

Q: Compared to the first Daemon X Machina, Titanic Scion is launching on much more powerful hardware, including PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch 2. How have those platforms guided your design and development process?

A: These days, game development is done on PCs. Regardless of the available console hardware, we first develop the game on PC before bringing it to each platform. In this regard, there are now fewer challenges when moving from the relatively unrestricted PC environment to the more controlled console platforms.

Q: What was learned from player reception during the development of and after the release of Daemon X Machina, and how is that knowledge being applied to Titanic Scion?

A: We’re often able to find the solutions to challenges the team face through examining the actions of players. We learned of the importance of being able to choose between solo play and online play, and that there are more players who prefer co-op over PVP. We enhance what already works, and try to improve, rather than remove, elements that don’t work as well. You’ll see the results of some of these learnings later in our DLC rollout.

Q: How do you balance freedom and player customization with crafting compelling story beats and a satisfying narrative experience?

A: We strive to prioritize gameplay, even over story. Although each player may have their own unique preferences for what they want out of a game, the one thing I make sure of is that our game is fun, as players are spending their hard-earned money to play our game. An interesting story is great, but you can also get an interesting story from a movie, anime, or novel. Gameplay is what sets a game apart from other media.

In Titanic Scion, we maintained story depth found in the previous game, while simultaneously narrowing story scope. I also want to mention that we strive to prioritize characters over story as well. A story exists because characters exist, not the other way around. Therefore, I want to make the characters as appealing and satisfying as they can be. That said, sometimes as a player you need to defeat other characters in order to get new equipment and items. That’s part of the fun of games, after all.

Q: Are there any influences from outside of video games that are relevant to Daemon X Machina: Titanic Scion? Put another way, would fans of a particular TV, anime, book, or other media property be particularly attracted to Titanic Scion?

A: I think people interested in the field of science in general, fans of novels by James P. Hogan and Isaac Asimov, and those who enjoy science fiction media will all find something they like. In terms of manga and other media, Titanic Scion is also influenced by Shotaro Ishinomori, who often depicted the sorrow and conflicts of non-human beings. Additionally, we built our game world based on various theories about the formation of the Earth and planets. In terms of anime, we were inspired by Gundam, among other properties. As for superheroes, we were inspired by Iron Man. With Titanic Scion, I set out to create something that appeals to all fans of mech and mech-adjacent media.

Q: We always like to end interviews with a fun question: What is your favorite video game of all time and why?

A: I usually don’t answer these types of questions because I feel it would be disrespectful to our development team if I answered with anything other than our own games. However, given the challenges I’ve faced in life recently, I’d like to make an exception this time. The video game I’ve enjoyed the most is Nintendo’s Brain Age. While I enjoyed playing it as a child, it was only as an adult that I had the opportunity to play it with my beloved parents. I truly enjoyed that. Unfortunately, I’ve lost that opportunity in recent years. I now aspire to create games that can bring people together in a similar way.

Daemon X Machina: Titanic Scion launches on Nintendo Switch 2 on September 5, 2025.