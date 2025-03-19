FAQ - So You Want to Buy Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition

What you'll want to know going in.

Xenoblade Chronicles X is escaping Wii U captivity in the form of Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition. This remastered version features improved graphics, higher resolution rendering, quality of life updates, and a fair amount of new content. But if it is your first time venturing to the distant world of Mira, we've assembled a few frequently asked questions you might be asking as you debate picking this game up.

Q: Does Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition add new content not included in the original release of Xenoblade Chronicles X.

A: Yes, it includes new characters, skells (mechs), new story content, and a new area of the map.

Q: Can I play the additional story content without playing the rest of the game.

A: While there are some new characters and content throughought the game, the new zone and story chapter can only be accessed by first finishing the base game.

Q: Should I play the other Xenoblade games first?

A: Xenoblade Chronicles X was originally released as the second Xenoblade game and had minimal overt ties to the original game. The story of Xenoblade Chronicles X can be experienced with no prior knowledge of the franchise

Q: If I buy Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition physically can it run entirely off of the cartridge or are additional downloads required?

A: No content download is required, though downloading any available patches may potentially improve game performance.

Q: How long is Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition?

A: While it is possible to rush through in about 60 hours, most playthroughs will be between 80 and 100 hours

Q: Has Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition been censored outside of Japan?

A: Not technically, the content of the Definitive Edition version is the same between the Japanese and western releases. However, it is built off of the western release of the original Xenoblade Chronicles X, which bundled the Japanese DLC content into the base game. The original western release also updated some outfits for underage characters to make them less provocative and removed a chest size slider from the character customization menu. The Definitive Edition preserves these western updates in all regions including Japan.

Q: Does Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition have multiplayer support?

A: Yes it includes both indirect online multiplayer in which players co-operate to accomplish large scale goals, as well as direct multiplayer where four players co-operate to take on powerful enemies in pre-determined missions. You can also share and recruit avatars from other players to join your party.

Q: Can I re-customize my character in Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition?

A: Yes, though you'll have to meet certain requirements first. Editing your character does not become available until you complete Chapter 5 of the main story as well as the quests "Yardley's Scheme" and "House of Cards".

