How to Improve the Pro Controller for Nintendo Switch 2

Nintendo may have revealed the Switch 2 recently, but there is still much more to the puzzle than we currently know. Sure, the games are what’s going to be the most important aspect of the new console, but as far as accessories are concerned the Switch 2 Pro Controller is the most critical piece of new hardware we have yet to hear anything about. With that said there are plenty of things I would like to see updated, changed, or added to this new highly anticipated accessory.

Improved Control Sticks

While not as common, Joy-Con Drift can also affect Switch Pro Controllers so it shouldn’t be surprising that I would want this fixed on the Switch 2. Additionally it would be nice to have even further stick improvements as control stick Snap Back is a big problem found on the standard Switch Pro Controller. Snap Back occurs when you hold a stick in one direction and release the stick. As the stick springs back to the center position it can overshoot the center and trigger inputs in the opposite direction. I’d also like a bit more resistance on the stick springs as well.

Octagonal Gates

Looking back at Nintendo’s controller history you will find that they used the Octagonal Gate around their console control sticks from Nintendo 64 through the Wii. Unfortunately Nintendo ditched them during the Wii U era and some of us have been upset ever since. Not everyone prefers the Octagonal Stick Gate, but many experts enjoy the tactile feel that comes with knowing exactly what direction is being pressed on the stick. There’s a reason Super Smash Bros. professionals prefer the GameCube controller to this day, and the Octagonal Gate is a major reason why.

Improved D-Pad

While there have been some minor improvements over the years on the Switch Pro Controller’s D-Pad, it's still ultimately complete trash. You see, when using D-Pad on the Switch Pro Controller it’s extremely easy to press one direction and then mistakenly trigger inputs on the perpendicular directions. It’s a mess and the best solution I’ve found is to actually disassemble the controller and do what’s known as “The Tape Fix.”

It’s a confounding situation as one of Nintendo’s own at the time, Gunpei Yokoi, invented the D-Pad. Sadly the device has been getting worse over the years. I personally would love it if they could make something similar to the NES D-Pad right there on the Switch 2 Pro Controller, but anything that works properly and keeps the perfect plus sign shape would be welcome.

UHD Rumble

The HD Rumble added to the Switch was nice, but I honestly think the rumble in the Nintendo Switch Online Nintendo 64 Controller is much more satisfying. That’s why I’m calling for Ultra High Definition Rumble to be added to the Switch 2 Pro Controller. What else would make UHD Rumble different? I honestly have no idea, but maybe increase how easy it is to hear the music that can be made with the rumble vibrations or something as seen in Super Mario Bros. Wonder.

Better Wired Connections

While the Switch Pro Controller allowed players to connect to a Nintendo Switch Dock with a wired connection, it oddly introduced even more input lag into the equation. That’s right, playing with a Switch Pro Controller is more accurate when it’s wireless and it’s time to correct this injustice.

Less Scratchable Plastic

It may be a bit nit-picky, but the plastic on the top of the Switch Pro Controller around where you need to plug in a USB-C cable to charge it is extremely prone to scratching. When looking back on its design it just seems dumb, so hopefully Nintendo doesn’t make this same mistake on the Switch 2 Pro Controller.

Slightly More Space Between C-Stick and Face Buttons

Another suggestion that may be reaching a bit far, but it’s not without merit. I’ve occasionally managed to mistakenly press the B and Y buttons with my thumb when tilting the C-Stick to the upper right, and I’d just like to not have that happen anymore.

Split it Up

Maybe this just can’t happen, but I’m going to request it here at the end anyway. I think it would just be cool, and a big differentiator, if the Switch 2 Pro Controller could be split in half and attached to the Switch 2 screen for portable play. There are already similar looking devices made by third parties on the Switch, but I think it would be a cool addition here too as long as it doesn’t make the Switch 2 Pro Controller too large. If not this, then hopefully Nintendo releases a Pro Joy-Con 2 (L) with a D-Pad because I would rather that on the go then the split D-Pad.

Ultimately Nintendo has a lot of decisions to make about what the Switch 2 Pro Controller will be and I hope some of the things I’ve mentioned here are being considered. Even if it’s for a Super Pro Controller that has more options and features than a cheaper alternative because crazy players like myself would enjoy a plethora of options and enhancements that make gaming so much better and more accurate.