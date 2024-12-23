If you enjoyed that game, you should try this one: 2024 Edition

Let's shine the spotlight on some of the year's brightest budget-friendly titles.

As part of our year-end coverage, we’d like to present a list of recommendations for some of the smaller or lesser-known titles that may have flown under your radar. The list is presented in such a way to connect more familiar games or ones released in earlier years with the ones from 2024 that we want to highlight.

1. If you liked Resident Evil, you should try Crow Country

Crow Country is at its core a survival horror, but that moniker doesn’t do it justice. It’s a breezy PlayStation 1 throwback to the original Resident Evil in a more condensed form. The monsters are fairly easy to dodge to the point of being almost laughable, and the puzzles are exactly what we’ve seen in past genre entries. What you get are succinct mechanics that distill what made those past games so classic now in a new modern love letter. I loved finding new items like jewels or clock hands, knowing that I’d find a statue or clock somewhere in the future to slot them into and figure out what the puzzle unlocks next. A shotgun upgrade? A whole new section of the park? I can’t wait. Crow Country is survival horror for the next generation while still staying true to the past.

2. If you liked Solitaire, you should try Balatro:

There’s a pleasant lightness of Solitaire that puzzle poker game Balatro manages to achieve, but it then takes that premise to a dizzyingly addictive level. Balatro involves completing poker hands to score as many points as with the goal of extending your run for as long as possible. Each stage has a different point threshold to reach, but the real joy comes from the risk/reward choices you make along the way and the different cards you unlock each time you boot up the game. It takes about five minutes to figure out exactly what Balatro is doing, and by that time it will almost certainly have its claws in you.

3. If you liked Undertale, you should try Athenian Rhapsody

It’s high praise to be compared to an indie RPG achievement like Undertale, but Athenian Rhapsody is a loving homage to the game that swaps “understated” for “in your face.” The result is an experience brimming with personality and every color of the rainbow. If you’re up for thoroughly exploring this world, you’ll be rewarded with laughs a plenty and a cast of ridiculous but charming characters. The fourth wall-breaking writing and turn-based RPG mechanics (with a twist) add to the appeal of Athenian Rhapsody, and it’s well worth a look while we await the full release of Deltarune.

4. If you liked Hollow Knight, you should try Nine Sols.

It may seem like an unrealistically high bar comparing anything to Hollow Knight. The critically acclaimed metroidvania with a striking visual art style, seamless animation, cryptic storytelling, and fluid combat was genre defining. Its fandom has been left frothing at the mouth at every Nintendo Direct announcement hopeful for any info about follow up Silksong. Nine Sols flew under the radar this year, boasting a personal revenge story set in the aftermath of an elder civilization’s demise. Its explicitly told story is well paced, with characters that are well written and heartfelt. The heavily parry-focused combat forces the player to gain a split second reaction to every swing of the sword. It’s a challenge that makes every talisman slapped onto an enemy feel like a victory. Those on the edge of their seat for Silksong or anyone looking for a mountain of difficulty to climb should buy Nine Sols without hesitation.

5. If you liked Castlevania, you should try Vampire Survivors Ode to Castlevania DLC.

Have you ever heard a Weird Al parody before the original artist’s song? Decades ago a relative put on “Fat” by the famous spoof music performer and a young me was tickled by it. Later on I got real exposure to the works of Michael Jackson. “Bad” is a great song, but my mind couldn’t disassociate from the silly antics of the former, resulting in the king of pop’s hit feeling off in some way. Vampire Survivors is Weird Al in this analogy - they’ve spent years now using heavy inspiration from Castlevania to develop a robust slate of characters, monsters, tunes, and floor chicken. When Ode to Castlevania dropped this year, with it came a flood of reminders that yes, Vampire Survivors is the homage, but it’s such a great game that the Castlevania level, slate of characters spanning across the series, and a treasure trove of secrets are like a warm hug from a long lost relative you can’t wait to catch up with. If the original Vampire Survivors formula isn’t your flavor, this won’t change your mind, but Ode to Castlevania is the perfect excuse to rev up your garlic another round.

6. If you liked Untitled Goose Game, you should try Thank Goodness You’re Here!

Sharing the setting of an English village isn’t the only commonality between Untitled Goose Game and Thank Goodness You’re Here! Both titles have a distinct flair for humor that makes them a wonderful way to chase away any of those December blues. Rather than playing annoying waterfowl, comedy adventure Thank Goodness You’re Here! puts you in the shoes of a salesman who is enlisted by the townsfolk to complete all manner of silly side jobs. As you explore your surroundings, you encounter hilarious situations and a hefty dose of old fashioned British humor. What it lacks in gameplay it makes up for with absurdity, and it’s sure to leave you grinning like a moron the whole way through. Thank goodness for that!

7. If you liked Ori and the Blind Forest, you should try Neva.

While more narrative platformer than action-based, Neva shares an affinity for the gorgeous natural landscapes and heart-wrenching storytelling of titles like Ori and the Blind Forest. A follow-up to 2018’s Gris, Neva adds light combat and an animal companion to give the gameplay more depth, but fortunately this hasn’t come at the expense of the beautiful artwork and haunting soundtrack that the developer is known for. For once Rick Astley got it wrong: there’s no way that Neva’s gonna let you down.

8. If you liked Mega Man, you should try Berserk Boy.

We’re in the middle of that period where doom and gloom reigns over whether Capcom will ever release a new Mega Man title, but rather than sitting on our hands waiting for that day, I’d recommend checking out Berserk Boy, an homage to Mega Man X and other ‘90s action platformers. The lightning-fast gameplay, which includes swapping between different suits, and electric soundtrack strike those same feel good hormones induced by the Blue Bomber. If you don’t mind a bit of backtracking to see the whole experience, consider going Berserk before the end of 2024.