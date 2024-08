Steel Thy Shield!

Willem Hilhorst talks to Matthijs van de Laar, Co-Founder of Twirlbound about their next game. The open world action-adventure game The Knightling and what their design goals were for the game. Matthijs also talks about designing a game for the Nintendo Switch, lessons learned from developing PINE and the hope for Switch 2.

This video was shot/edited by Willem Hilhorst during Gamescom 2024.