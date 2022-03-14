Every Wii Sports Sport Ranked

As we get ready for Nintendo Switch Sports to take over the brand, Neal looks back and ranks the Wii Sports mode across Wii and Wii U.

Wii Sports left a mark on the culture of the world, with the 2006 Wii launch game becoming one of the best-selling games ever. The fervor of "Wii Tennis" and "Wii Bowling" were inescapable for several years, with some of those games still getting played in places you wouldn't expect. Throw a rock and you might find a physical therapy place near you that still has Wii Sports or Wii Fit hooked up. The fad waned over time, though Wii Sports Resort on Wii and Wii Sports Club on Wii U kept the flame lit. Now, more than half a decade since the last we saw of Wii Sports, it's nearly back, but now it's Nintendo Switch Sports and has more than just Miis. Before we move onto the new generation, let's look back at the old and rank the 15 Wii Sports sports so we know going into the world of badminton and volleyball who was the best in the before times.