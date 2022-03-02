Top 10 Nintendo Switch Games From the First Five Years

As we close in on the Switch's 5th birthday, NWR's staff and Patrons got together to hash out a Top 10 list.

On March 3, 2017, the Nintendo Switch came out and not even Nintendo could have predicted how their next five years would go. But here we are: the Switch is turning five and still going strong. Since the system is still flying off the shelves, we figured we might as well put together a Top 10 list for the Switch's first five years. The NWR staff got together to whittle down our favorites into a tightly packed list of 10 games, and then we got our supporters on Patreon to help us out and rank those 10 games. We'd like to think some of it is predictable, but we have enough swerves in there to keep you on your toes. Enjoy the video!