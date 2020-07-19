The Thirsty Mage - Farming Sims

The patrons at the pub discuss the latest farming life sim to hit the Switch and how it compares to its peers.

Tune in this week to The Thirsty Mage to hear about how Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town compares to other farming sims.

On the panel:

Thirsty Mage Host - David Lloyd

LadiesGamers.com Reviewer - Paige Detlefsen

This episode is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and even through your Alexa.

This week on The Thirsty Mage YouTube Channel, David reviews Void Terrarium, a mystery dungeon title from NIS America.



