Feature

The Thirsty Mage - Xenoblade Chronicles DE

by David Lloyd - June 21, 2020, 8:46 am PDT
Both the Heropon we deserve and the Heropon we need right now.

With the release of Xenoblade Chronicles DE on Nintendo Switch, it only makes sense to go back to the series that began this podcast.

On the panel:

  • Thirsty Mage Host - David Lloyd
  • NWR Reviews Editor - Jordan Rudek
  • Talk Nintendo Podcast Host - Casey Gibson

This week on The Thirsty Mage YouTube Channel, we discuss the announcement of Pokemon Snap on Switch but mostly just talk about the latest gameplay reveal of Paper Mario: The Origami King.

Images

