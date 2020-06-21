The Thirsty Mage - Xenoblade Chronicles DE

Both the Heropon we deserve and the Heropon we need right now.

With the release of Xenoblade Chronicles DE on Nintendo Switch, it only makes sense to go back to the series that began this podcast.

On the panel:

Thirsty Mage Host - David Lloyd

NWR Reviews Editor - Jordan Rudek

Talk Nintendo Podcast Host - Casey Gibson

This episode is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and even through your Alexa.

This week on The Thirsty Mage YouTube Channel, we discuss the announcement of Pokemon Snap on Switch but mostly just talk about the latest gameplay reveal of Paper Mario: The Origami King.