Pokemon Sword and Shield Isle of Armor Pokedex Checklist

Which returning Pokemon have made the jump to Sword and Shield?

Welcome to the Isle of Armor, trainers! With a new island to explore comes over 100 new and returning Pokemon that are making their debut in the Galar region. To help you in your quest to capture them all (again!), we've put together a checklist of all the newly available Pokemon. Be warned, however, as the checklist contains major spoilers for the Isle of Armor DLC! Click here to open the checklist and get tracking, just be sure you save a copy so that you can edit it yourself!

