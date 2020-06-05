What Are the Multiplayer Options in Clubhouse Games on Switch?

Looking for more specifics on what of the 51 games work on one system? Multiple? Online?

Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics is now out on Nintendo Switch and in addition to 51 games (technically 52 if you count the Piano toy), the game also has a whole lot of multiplayer options. We figured we'd break it down for you so you know what you're getting into. If you want a good summary, check out our review - or at least heed this advice: Clubhouse Games is best for players with online friends or multiple systems in their household.

Up first is the Single System play options, which are totally fine for two players. You have a wealth of games that work both with just the touch screen and also with a pair of Joy-Con. The problems start to arise when there are only three games for three players on the same system and two for four players.

Single System - Two-Player Using Touch Controls

Mancala

Dots and Boxes

Yacht Dice

Four-in-a-Row

Hit and Blow

Nine Men's Morris

Hex

Checkers

Hare and Hounds

Gomoku

Chinese Checkers

Ludo

Backgammon

Renegade

Chess

Shogi

Mini Shogi

Speed

Matching

War

Takoyaki

Pig's Tail

Carrom

Air Hockey

Piano





Single System - Two-Player Using Joy-Con

All of the touch games as well as:

Blackjack

Golf

Billiards

Bowling

Darts

Toy Tennis

Toy Soccer

Toy Curling

Toy Boxing

Toy Baseball

Slot Cars

Fishing

Battle Tanks

Team Tanks

Shooting Gallery

6-Ball Puzzle





Single System - Three-Player Using Joy-Con

Blackjack

Ludo

Chinese Checkers

Single System - Four-Player Using Joy-Con

Blackjack

Ludo

Thankfully, if you do happen to have multiple Switch systems in your household (or have some nearby friends), Clubhouse Games rules. Everybody can download the Guest Pass demo of Clubhouse Games for free on the eShop, which grants access to four games that can all be played locally with other Guest Pass users. In addition, all you need is one copy of Clubhouse Games to play every multiplayer game Clubhouse Games has to offer with Guest Pass users. This is also the only way to play seven specific games (primarily card games) locally in multiplayer. All of the Mosaic Mode games can also be played with Guest Passes.





Guest Pass (By Itself)

Four-in-a-row

Dominoes

President

Slot Cars

Guest Pass (With Player Owning The Game)

Everything playable on one system as well as:

Dominoes

Hanafuda

Riichi Mahjong

Last Card

Texas Hold'em

President

Sevens

Mosaic Mode (Requires Multiple Systems In Tabletop Mode)

Slot Cars

Fishing

Team Tanks

Piano

For online play, you can play nearly every single game with randoms or friends. The only limitations are Mosaic Mode games and single-player games (which are Sliding Puzzle, Mahjong Solitaire, Klondike Solitaire, and Spider Solitaire). Once again, check out our review for the finer details, but hopefully this rundown helps you out with your Clubhouse Games contemplation.