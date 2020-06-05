What Are the Multiplayer Options in Clubhouse Games on Switch?

Looking for more specifics on what of the 51 games work on one system? Multiple? Online?
Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics is now out on Nintendo Switch and in addition to 51 games (technically 52 if you count the Piano toy), the game also has a whole lot of multiplayer options. We figured we'd break it down for you so you know what you're getting into. If you want a good summary, check out our review - or at least heed this advice: Clubhouse Games is best for players with online friends or multiple systems in their household.
Up first is the Single System play options, which are totally fine for two players. You have a wealth of games that work both with just the touch screen and also with a pair of Joy-Con. The problems start to arise when there are only three games for three players on the same system and two for four players.
Single System - Two-Player Using Touch Controls
- Mancala
- Dots and Boxes
- Yacht Dice
- Four-in-a-Row
- Hit and Blow
- Nine Men's Morris
- Hex
- Checkers
- Hare and Hounds
- Gomoku
- Chinese Checkers
- Ludo
- Backgammon
- Renegade
- Chess
- Shogi
- Mini Shogi
- Speed
- Matching
- War
- Takoyaki
- Pig's Tail
- Carrom
- Air Hockey
- Piano
Single System - Two-Player Using Joy-Con
- All of the touch games as well as:
- Blackjack
- Golf
- Billiards
- Bowling
- Darts
- Toy Tennis
- Toy Soccer
- Toy Curling
- Toy Boxing
- Toy Baseball
- Slot Cars
- Fishing
- Battle Tanks
- Team Tanks
- Shooting Gallery
- 6-Ball Puzzle
Single System - Three-Player Using Joy-Con
- Blackjack
- Ludo
- Chinese Checkers
Single System - Four-Player Using Joy-Con
- Blackjack
- Ludo
Thankfully, if you do happen to have multiple Switch systems in your household (or have some nearby friends), Clubhouse Games rules. Everybody can download the Guest Pass demo of Clubhouse Games for free on the eShop, which grants access to four games that can all be played locally with other Guest Pass users. In addition, all you need is one copy of Clubhouse Games to play every multiplayer game Clubhouse Games has to offer with Guest Pass users. This is also the only way to play seven specific games (primarily card games) locally in multiplayer. All of the Mosaic Mode games can also be played with Guest Passes.
Guest Pass (By Itself)
- Four-in-a-row
- Dominoes
- President
- Slot Cars
Guest Pass (With Player Owning The Game)
- Everything playable on one system as well as:
- Dominoes
- Hanafuda
- Riichi Mahjong
- Last Card
- Texas Hold'em
- President
- Sevens
Mosaic Mode (Requires Multiple Systems In Tabletop Mode)
- Slot Cars
- Fishing
- Team Tanks
- Piano
For online play, you can play nearly every single game with randoms or friends. The only limitations are Mosaic Mode games and single-player games (which are Sliding Puzzle, Mahjong Solitaire, Klondike Solitaire, and Spider Solitaire). Once again, check out our review for the finer details, but hopefully this rundown helps you out with your Clubhouse Games contemplation.