Feature

The Thirsty Mage - Final Fantasy VI

by David Lloyd - May 31, 2020, 7:13 am PDT
Our latest retro replay takes us to one of the greatest RPGs ever made, the timeless masterpiece: Final Fantasy VI.

On the panel:

  • Thirsty Mage Host - David Lloyd
  • NWR Reviews Editor - Jordan Rudek
  • Radio Free Nintendo Co-Host - Guillaume Veillette

Listen to The Mage on the following platforms:

Thirsty Mage Theme Song by the great Perry Burkum

pokepal148Spencer Johnson, Contributing Writer9 hours ago

I didn't know that FF6 was one of the original Pokémon games on the gameboy.

