Feature

The Thirsty Mage - Pokémon Blue/Red/Yellow

by David Lloyd - May 24, 2020, 7:00 am PDT
A crossover so nice we’re doing thrice, The Thirsty Mage and Talk Nintendo Podcast are back together to talk about Pokémon Blue/Red and Yellow.

The Thirsty Mage and the Talk Nintendo Podcast get together to play the original Pokémon for the Nintendo Game Boy. The crew discusses how it's the perfect game to get kids introduced to the RPG genre.

On the panel:

  • Thirsty Mage Host - David Lloyd
  • NWR Reviews Editor - Jordan Rudek
  • Talk Nintendo Podcast Host - Casey Gibson
  • Talk Nintendo Podcast Host - Perry Burkum

Listen to The Mage on the following platforms:

Theme song by the great Perry Burkum

