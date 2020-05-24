The Thirsty Mage - Pokémon Blue/Red/Yellow

A crossover so nice we’re doing thrice, The Thirsty Mage and Talk Nintendo Podcast are back together to talk about Pokémon Blue/Red and Yellow.

The Thirsty Mage and the Talk Nintendo Podcast get together to play the original Pokémon for the Nintendo Game Boy. The crew discusses how it's the perfect game to get kids introduced to the RPG genre.

On the panel:

Thirsty Mage Host - David Lloyd

NWR Reviews Editor - Jordan Rudek

Talk Nintendo Podcast Host - Casey Gibson

Talk Nintendo Podcast Host - Perry Burkum

