Only natural we gravitate to a sport that allows beer on the playing area.

The current pandemic situation may still have us stuck indoors but that doesn't mean we still can't play Golf. This episode we talk about Mario Golf on the GBC plus some discussion on Mario Sports titles in general.

On the panel:

Thirsty Mage Host - David Lloyd

NWR Reviews Editor - Jordan Rudek

NWR Owner - Neal Ronaghan

