We've got a lot of problems with some RPGs and now you're gonna hear about them.

The Thirsty Mage has been able to keep the topics positive for two years, this episode though is reserved for the airing of grievances.

On the panel:

Thirsty Mage Host - David Lloyd

NWR Reviews Editor - Jordan Rudek

Talk Nintendo Podcast Host - Casey Gibson

NWR Owner - Neal Ronaghan

Listen to The Mage on the following platforms: