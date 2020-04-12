The Thirsty Mage and Talk Nintendo Podcast Easter Crossover

What better way to celebrate Easter than talking about a red devil.

Not since 1978 has there been a holiday special that so perfectly captured the spirit of the times. The Thirsty Mage and the Talk Nintendo Podcast get together to play Gargoyle’s Quest, the wonderful Capcom Game Boy title from 1990. Find out whether it still holds up today and who thought it’s the best thing to come from the Ghosts and Goblins franchise.

On the panel:

Thirsty Mage Host - David Lloyd

NWR Reviews Editor - Jordan Rudek

Talk Nintendo Podcast Host - Casey Gibson

Talk Nintendo Podcast Host - Perry Burkum

