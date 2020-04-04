We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
Feature

The Thirsty Mage - Demos As Far As the Eye Can See

by the NWR Staff - April 4, 2020, 12:16 pm PDT
Discuss in talkback!

The pub just couldn't ignore the demos for two big Switch releases this year: Bravely Default 2 and Trails of Cold Steel 3.

The year of the RPG continues, and if you like to try them before you buy them, this was your week.

Let us know what you thought of the demo for Bravely Default II and Trails of Cold Steel 3 below in the comments.

On the panel:

  • Thirsty Mage Host - David Lloyd
  • NWR Reviews Editor - Jordan Rudek
  • Talk Nintendo Podcast Host - Casey Gibson

Listen to The Mage on the following platforms:

