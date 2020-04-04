New GameBoy Game Tobu Tobu Girl Deluxe Unboxing

It's the year 2020 and Perry has unboxed a brand new Game Boy game.

Remember the Game Boy? We sure hope so. If you need a refresher, the classic Nintendo system debuted all the way back in April 1989.

Through an amazing amount of technology, wisdom and courage, publisher First Press Games has released a new title for the ol' "Gray Brick" thirty years after the system released. This comes in the form of Tobu Tobu Girl Deluxe, a game funded on kickstarter that plays on all Game Boy systems that support original Game Boy games.

Check out Perry's unboxing of this cool release above. You can also see every First Press Games release at their website FirstPressGames.com by clicking here.