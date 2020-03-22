We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
I Accept
Feature

The Thirsty Mage - 2020 RPG Preview & Metacritic Predictions

by David Lloyd - March 22, 2020, 11:48 am PDT
Total comments: 1

We celebrate our milestone episode with a look at some the biggest RPGs coming to consoles in 2020.

Hard to believe that after 2 years of podcasting, we’ve officially hit our 50th episode. The panel celebrates the milestone episode by discussing three of the biggest 2020 RPGs, all of which are coming out in the next month.

  • Persona 5 Royal
  • Final Fantasy VII Remake
  • Trials of Mana Remake

For Last Call, the panel sets up a friendly wager, with the loser having to play and record a run in Final Fantasy on NES where they’ll need to get 4 Thieves to the wizards guarding the crown in the Marsh Cave (and lose obviously).

On the panel:

  • Thirsty Mage Host - David Lloyd
  • NWR Reviews Editor - Jordan Rudek
  • Talk Nintendo Podcast Host - Casey Gibson

Listen to The Mage on the following platforms:

The Thirsty Mage theme song was made by the great Perry Burkum.

Talkback

ShayminDonald Theriault, News Editor45 minutes ago

FF7 Predictions

Meta: 96, and at least one death threat for the reviewer who dares to give it a 7.5
Main story length: 15 hours
Does Sephiroth appear outside of flashbacks: Yes, and you control him for the scene where he makes the impact in the original
Final fight: The Turks just before you get out of Midgar

Mana Predictions

Meta average: 83
Main story length: 25 hours
Best selling platform: PS4 for the original reporting window (you've been able to get the original on Switch for anywhere from 1-3 years) but Steam over time.

Add to the discussion!

Share + Bookmark





Related Content

Got a news tip? Send it in!
Advertisement
Advertisement