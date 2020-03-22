The Thirsty Mage - 2020 RPG Preview & Metacritic Predictions

We celebrate our milestone episode with a look at some the biggest RPGs coming to consoles in 2020.

Hard to believe that after 2 years of podcasting, we’ve officially hit our 50th episode. The panel celebrates the milestone episode by discussing three of the biggest 2020 RPGs, all of which are coming out in the next month.

Persona 5 Royal

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Trials of Mana Remake

For Last Call, the panel sets up a friendly wager, with the loser having to play and record a run in Final Fantasy on NES where they’ll need to get 4 Thieves to the wizards guarding the crown in the Marsh Cave (and lose obviously).

On the panel:

Thirsty Mage Host - David Lloyd

NWR Reviews Editor - Jordan Rudek

Talk Nintendo Podcast Host - Casey Gibson

