Great Soundtracks to Buy on Bandcamp

Support your favorite artists in this troubling time!

Earlier this week the music distribution website Bandcamp announced that due to the Covid-19 pandemic they would be waiving their usual revenue share for 24 hours on Friday, March 20th. What does this mean? This means that any purchase made on the website from midnight Pacific Time tonight to midnight PT tomorrow will give 100% of the profits from said purchase to the artist themselves, without Bandcamp taking their usual cut. This is their attempt at helping relieve the financial strain the often independent and freelance musicians that make use of their service are experiencing due to the ongoing crisis.

If you don’t know what Bandcamp is, Bandcamp is a site that provides musicians with a storefront on which their music can be sold without having to go through the big names like Apple or Google or Spotify. They also write columns and such about music, and have generally been a very good resource for independent musicians around the world. Why am I writing about it here on a video game news site? Because Bandcamp also happens to be the best place to find and purchase high quality versions of some of your favorite video game soundtracks. Here is a list of some of the video game adjacent artists I recommend you check out and support on Bandcamp during this period of need!

NOTE: As many of these artists make their living from home studios, some of the artists I list below have stated that they would rather people go and support artists on the platform who are losing revenue due to being unable to play live shows. This is a respectable position, and while I don’t personally have many recommendations on that front, I implore you to please do your own digging around Bandcamp to find some for yourself. Who knows, you may even discover a brand new artist to love!

Austin Wintory - Monaco: What’s Yours is Mine, Journey, flOw, ABZÛ, Absolver, Tooth and Tail, Assassin's Creed: Syndicate, The Banner Saga, The Banner Saga 2, The Banner Saga 3, The Bradwell Conspiracy, Erica

Ben Babbit - Kentucky Route Zero

Bryan Gibson - Thumper

Chris Remo - Firewatch, Gone Home, Thirty Flights of Loving

Christopher Larkin - Hollow Knight

Danny Baranowsky - Super Meat Boy, Gravity Hook, The Binding of Isaac, Desktop Dungeons, Crypt of the Necrodancer

Darren Korb - Bastion, Transistor, Pyre, Hades

David Housden - Thomas Was Alone, Q.U.B.E. 2

Disasterpiece - FEZ, Hyper Light Drifter

Gareth Coker - Ori and the Blind Forest, ARK, Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Garoad - VA-11 Hall-A: Cyberpunk Bartender Action, Yuppie Psycho

Grant Kirkhope - Yooka-Laylee

Jake Kaufman - Shantae: Risky's Revenge, Bloodrayne, Mighty Switch Force, Mighty Switch Force 2, Double Dragon Neon, Shovel Knight, Shantae and the Pirate's Curse, Shantae: Half-Genie Hero

Jukio Kallio - Bleed 2, LUFTRAUSERS, Nuclear Throne, Minit

Kan Gao - To the Moon, A Bird Story, Finding Paradise

Kristofer Maddigan - Cuphead

Laura Shigihara - Plants vs. Zombies, Rakuen, Dunk Lords

Lena Raine - Celeste, Chicory: A Colorful Tale (Samples), Oneknowing (Original Album)

rainbowdragoneyes - The Messenger (The Past), The Messenger (The Future)

Ryan Ike - Where the Water Tastes Like Wine, Glittermitten Grove, Frog Fractions 2, West of Loathing, Gunpoint

Seth Parker - Octodad: Dadliest Catch

scntfc - Oxenfree, Afterparty

Toby Fox - Undertale, Deltarune Chapter 1

WeiFan Chang - Detention

And as a bonus, here are a few gaming adjacent bands/artists you might enjoy:

Theophany - Time's End: Majora's Mask Remixed, Time's End II: Majora's Mask Remixed, Crystal Flash (Metroid Remix EP)

The Megas - Get Equipped (Mega Man 2 Album), Get Acoustic, Megatainment (Mega Man EP), History Repeating: Blue (Mega Man 3 Album), History Repeating: Red

Anamanaguchi - Dawn Metropolis (Original Album), [USA] (Original Album)

Know of anything I missed? Know any artists sorely in need of support? Please let us know in the comments, and go support our artists in this trying time!