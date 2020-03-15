We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
Feature

The Thirsty Mage - Trails in the Sky

by David Lloyd - March 15, 2020, 6:01 pm PDT
One of the best RPG’s that you’ve probably never played.

The retro team is back (minus one member who had to go on the injured reserve) to talk about a retro RPG that for once, gets a whole hearted two thumbs up. The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky turned out to be an amazing experience thanks in part to former XSeed Senior Editor, Jessica Chavez.

Jessica was kind enough to assist us with a write-in interview in which she provides some insight into just how big a task the localization of a text-heavy JRPG really is.

On the panel:

  • Thirsty Mage Host - David Lloyd
  • RFN Co-Host - Guillaume Veillette

