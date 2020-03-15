The Thirsty Mage - Trails in the Sky

One of the best RPG’s that you’ve probably never played.

The retro team is back (minus one member who had to go on the injured reserve) to talk about a retro RPG that for once, gets a whole hearted two thumbs up. The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky turned out to be an amazing experience thanks in part to former XSeed Senior Editor, Jessica Chavez.

Jessica was kind enough to assist us with a write-in interview in which she provides some insight into just how big a task the localization of a text-heavy JRPG really is.

On the panel:

Thirsty Mage Host - David Lloyd

RFN Co-Host - Guillaume Veillette

