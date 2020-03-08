We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
Feature

The Thirsty Mage - Paper Mario and Slamming The Thousand Year Door on RPGs

by the NWR Staff - March 8, 2020, 11:13 am PDT
The crossover podcast between The Thirsty Mage and The Talk Nintendo Podcast that explores Paper Mario: TTYD

In the biggest crossover of video game history (sorry, not sorry Smash fans), The Thirsty Mage and The Talk Nintendo Podcast get together to discuss Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door.

On the panel:

  • Thirsty Mage Host - David Lloyd
  • NWR Reviews Editor - Jordan Rudek
  • TNP Co-Host - Casey Gibson
  • TNP Co-Host - Perry Burkum

Listen to The Mage on the following platforms:

Thirsty Mage theme song by the great Perry Burkum

