This episode features a discussion on a terrific indie RPG and a trio of Atelier games.

On this episode of the Mage, David and Jordan talk about Transistor, a wonderful action-RPG from SuperGiant Games and finish with an overview of the Atelier Trilogy on Switch.

On the panel:

Thirsty Mage Host - David Lloyd

NWR Reviews Editor - Jordan Rudek

