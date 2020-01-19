The Thirsty Mage - Final Fantasy V

A Final Fantasy title from the SNES era, this is our happy place.
The retro team over at The Thirsty Mage travelled to our happy place: An RPG from the SNES era. And not just any RPG, a Final Fantasy title that many probably haven’t had the chance to play. The fellows at the pub finished Final Fantasy V for the first time and provide their insight into the often overlooked classic.
On the panel:
- Thirsty Mage Host - David Lloyd
- NWR Reviews Editor - Jordan Rudek
- RFN Co-Host - Guillaume Veillette
Listen to The Mage on the following platforms: