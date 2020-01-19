We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
Feature

The Thirsty Mage - Final Fantasy V

by David Lloyd - January 19, 2020, 7:30 pm PST
A Final Fantasy title from the SNES era, this is our happy place.

The retro team over at The Thirsty Mage travelled to our happy place: An RPG from the SNES era. And not just any RPG, a Final Fantasy title that many probably haven’t had the chance to play. The fellows at the pub finished Final Fantasy V for the first time and provide their insight into the often overlooked classic.

On the panel:

  • Thirsty Mage Host - David Lloyd
  • NWR Reviews Editor - Jordan Rudek
  • RFN Co-Host - Guillaume Veillette

Listen to The Mage on the following platforms:

