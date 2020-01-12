We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
Feature

The Thirsty Mage - Yoko Shimomura

by David Lloyd - January 12, 2020, 7:46 pm PST
We pay our respects to one of the best composers in the video game industry.

It's been a long time coming but finally, the composer of Thirsty Mage theme song himself, Perry Burkum makes his debut. And it couldn't be more perfectly timed, as the pub discusses the work of one of the greatest composers in video game history: Yoko Shimomura.

On the panel:

  • Thirsty Mage Host - David Lloyd
  • NWR Reviews Editor - Jordan Rudek
  • Talk Nintendo Host - Perry Burkum

Listen to The Mage on the following platforms:

