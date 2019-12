The pub takes a look back at the last 10 years in RPGs, and then ahead to what we hope the future will bring.

In our annual end-of-year review episode, the pub discusses the most memorable topics in RPGs during the 2010s and express our desires for the next 10 years. It didn’t take long for James’ wish to come true.

On the panel:

Thirsty Mage Host - David Lloyd

NWR Reviews Editor - Jordan Rudek

RFN Host - James Jones

