Win Exclusive Acrylic Print for Billion Road on Switch!

Want to win a copy of Billion Road (out on April 16)? What about a custom print from artist Takayuki Doi? Like/RT this tweet and follow @acttilmedia and you could win a digital code for Switch/PC and/or an acrylic print!

Here's the details of the contest in summary:

Like/retweet this tweet and follow acttil by 6 p.m. PDT on April 10

No region restrictions! Enter no matter your location.

Billion Road will be available on Nintendo Switch and PC on April 16. The Switch version features local multiplayer for up to four players while the PC version features online multiplayer for up to four players. Typically, we'd focus on the Switch version only, but hey - depending on your circumstances right now, maybe online is more preferable to local play.