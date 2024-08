We interupt your normally scheduled Game Club for this important convention.

John is joined by Willem Hilhorst fresh off his trip to Gamescom 2024. Willem shares a bit about his work in games preservation and a brief summary of Gamescom as a convention, before diving into everything he did while he was there. As a special treat this episode is also available in video form on our Youtube.