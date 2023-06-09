We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
I Accept
Connectivity
Switch

Episode 370: Only 2,190 Days Until the Next Zelda

by John Rairdin and Neal Ronaghan - June 9, 2023, 2:43 pm EDT
Discuss in talkback!

A look ahead at 2029.

Download in AAC Format

Subscribe to AAC Feed

Download in MP3 Format

Subscribe to MP3 Feed

Subscribe via iTunes (Please rate and review, too!)

Pikmin 4 is just around the corner and perhaps so is a Pikmin 4 Direct. John and Neal discuss the possibilities of the next Nintendo Direct before turning their attention to the sustainability of 6-year development times on The Legend of Zelda. The boys then turn their attention to what they've been playing (that isn't Zelda) before inevitably getting distracted by, you guessed it, Zelda.

This episode is brought to you in part by Wongo Puzzles. Use our special link https://zen.ai/nwrconnectivity to save 10% at wongopuzzles.com. The discount will be applied at checkout!

This episode was edited by John Rairdin.

Got a news tip? Send it in!
Advertisement
Advertisement