by John Rairdin and Neal Ronaghan - April 26, 2023, 12:02 pm EDT

Steve from Good Vibes Gaming played Zelda so we kidnapped him!

Steve Bowling of Good Vibes Gaming fame joins John and Neal to discuss his recent preview of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Don't forget to check out Steve's full preview.