Episode 302: Raw Uncut Gunk In Your Pocket

Everyone is on Christmas break including the editors.

Merry Christmas! With no editor available John and Neal opt for a relaxed unedited format. The awkward pauses are long, the cross talk occasional, and the flubs everpresent, but hey it's an episode. Neal leads things off discussing his recent aquisition of an Analogue Pocket and renewed interest in obscure Game Boy games. John fresh of Halo's campain has turned to another Xbox exclusive, The Gunk, from the minds behind the Nindie favorite Steamworld series. The fellas wrap things up with a discussion of John's recent interest in hunting down handheld Star Wars game's he's never played.