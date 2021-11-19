Episode 299: Pokemon Infinite Masochism

Star Wars, Halo, Pokemon, and other kinks.

After a brief distraction caused by Neal mentioning Star Wars, the fellas dive into Pokemon BDSM... sorry BDSP. Is the remaster living up to Neal's memories of the original? John's been spending some time with the newly released Halo Infinite multiplayer but also a new Switch game called Grow: Song of the Evertree from the creators of Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles. Finally they round the show off with a listener mail discussion of how Nintendo could attempt to keep Metroid relavent as we wait for Prime 4.