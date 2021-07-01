We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
I Accept
Video
Switch

Samurai Warriors 5 Graphics and Performance Test

by John Rairdin - July 27, 2021, 11:12 am EDT
Discuss in talkback!

Switch VS Xbox Series X

How does Samurai Warriors 5 hold up on Switch and can it improve on the lackluster technical performance of Age of Calamity?

Switch footage recorded by Jordan Rudek

Codes for both versions provided by Koei Tecmo

Got a news tip? Send it in!
Advertisement
Advertisement