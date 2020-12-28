Games that Made 2020 Better

2020 has been a crappy year, here are some games that made it better.
2020 kinda sucked. Like record setting amounts of suck. So instead of our usual Game of the Year type thing, here are the games that helped us get through this year.
by Joel A. DeWitte, Justin Berube, Joe DeVader, Steven Green, John Rairdin, Kaytee Rairdin, Joshua Robin, Neal Ronaghan, Jordan Rudek, Donald Theriault, and Matthew Zawodniak - December 28, 2020, 11:01 am EST
Discuss in talkback!
2020 has been a crappy year, here are some games that made it better.
2020 kinda sucked. Like record setting amounts of suck. So instead of our usual Game of the Year type thing, here are the games that helped us get through this year.