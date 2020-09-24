The Fall and Rise of the Nintendo 3DS in 2011

Way back in 2010, Nintendo revealed the 3DS. The rest, as they say, is history, complete with failure and success.

The Nintendo 3DS was an important stepping stone in Nintendo’s history. Its early struggles might have foretold potential problems with the Wii U. Its eventual stability and success might have staved off complete decimation during Nintendo’s most trying times. The 3DS helped pave the way for the success of the Switch. And now it’s dead.

Personally, the 3DS is a hugely impactful system for me. I started covering Nintendo shortly before its announcement started being rumored and I was in the building when Nintendo announced it at E3 2010. I was there for the platform’s entire life, enjoying its games, reviewing a ton of them, and holding onto its potential even when it was destined for succession.

Out of a desire to document both the platform’s history and to let any inquiring minds know what games are worth going back to, it’s my goal to go through each year or era of the 3DS’ life to recap what came out and what happened while also giving you a list of awesome games to maybe go play.

There’s a chance the 3DS could be the final dedicated handheld Nintendo ever makes and with a long, oftentimes weird eight-year life, it’s amassed a giant library made up of brilliant exclusives, impressive ports, and a legion of novel retro releases. I’m here to be your guide in this ride through the history of the Nintendo 3DS.

So let’s start with the easiest entry point: the beginning. Check out the following video for the history of the 3DS in 2010 and 2011.

If you enjoyed this, please let us know. It will help fuel the fire for future entries in this series.