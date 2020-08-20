And maybe rise again?
The Rise and Fall of 3D Mario
by John Rairdin - September 11, 2020, 10:01 am EDT
Discuss in talkback!
Talkback
Related Content
Most Popular News Stories
- Super Mario 3D All Stars Brings Platforming Goodness to Switch
- Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity Revealed, Releasing November 20
- Nintendo Downloads - August 27, 2020
- Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 Drops In December 8
- Nintendo Downloads - September 3, 2020
- Fortnite Announces Price Drop On V-Bucks As Part Of New Mobile Strategy
- Mario Kart Goes Live On Home Circuit October 16
Other News Stories
- Avicii Invector To Receive eShop Demo Today
- Nintendo Sales Panic: July 2020 US NPD Group Results
- Nintendo Downloads - August 20, 2020
- Nindie World Presentation To Air Tomorrow
- Sports Story Delayed To TBA
- Spiritfarer Releasing Today
- Fortnite Announces Price Drop On V-Bucks As Part Of New Mobile Strategy
Got a news tip? Send it in!
Advertisement
Advertisement