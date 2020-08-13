Age of Calamity's full story breakdown.
The Hidden Lore and Secrets of Hyrule Warriors: The Age of Calamity
by John Rairdin - September 8, 2020, 11:51 pm EDT
Discuss in talkback!
Talkback
Related Content
Most Popular News Stories
- Super Mario 3D All Stars Brings Platforming Goodness to Switch
- Nintendo Downloads - August 27, 2020
- Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 Drops In December 8
- Nintendo Downloads - September 3, 2020
- Nintendo Downloads - August 13, 2020
- Fortnite Announces Price Drop On V-Bucks As Part Of New Mobile Strategy
- Mario Kart Goes Live On Home Circuit October 16
Other News Stories
- Fortnite Announces Price Drop On V-Bucks As Part Of New Mobile Strategy
- Avicii Invector To Receive eShop Demo Today
- Nintendo Sales Panic: July 2020 US NPD Group Results
- Nintendo Downloads - August 13, 2020
- Nintendo Downloads - August 20, 2020
- Nindie World Presentation To Air Tomorrow
- Shin Megami Tensei III Remaster to Feature Dante From the Devil May Cry Franchise as DLC
Got a news tip? Send it in!
Advertisement
Advertisement