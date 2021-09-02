Episode 260 - MickDonald's

Mick is back! And with him comes a beefy episode full of games and good times. No More Heroes III, Monster Train First Class, Ghosts of Tsushima plus lots more are on the docket this week.

We got a guest this week! Mick Waites from Four Horses joins us for an episode that is mostly what we've been playing!

Alex brings a couple heavy hitters to the table with No More Heroes III and Psychonauts 2. Perry is all aboard the Monster Train (a deck builder he likes potentially even more than Slay the Spire!), and Casey lives out his dreams of becoming a Samurai through Ghost of Tsushima on PS5. Mick brings discussion of Advance Wars, Super Mario 3D World, and bread to the table.

After the break, we debut our new monthly eShop Roundup format and answer some listener mail about what's next after switch and dream remakes. We got a fiery poll to close out the program this week: Which Nintendo franchise would you destroy if you had to pick one?

