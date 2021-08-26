Episode 259 - I'm Your Daddy

The boys ditched the internal talks of trying to adhere to a tighter schedule and delivery another meaty show. In it we got Dodgeball Academia, Madden 22, WarioWare: Get It Together and of course water bottle preferences.

After last week's destructive Wii U segment that nearly sank the podcast for good, the fellas got one more chance to put out a good show or else the listeners will have our heads.

Some interesting games at the front of the show this week. We chat a while about Dodgeball Academia, a really cool game that has echoes of Pokemon and Mario Tennis: Power Tour. We all played the new WarioWare: Get It Together demo (it's good, you should try it) so we have some thoughts on that. Also, Casey played the new Madden.

In the news: Pokemon and Quake! Then some listener mail. We answer a question about SNES memories (Alex is still a baby so he has none), another question about ugly in-game textures, and tasty food both IRL and in-game.

Lastly, our poll: Wind Waker or Twilight Princess?

