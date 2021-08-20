Episode 258 - Cap'n Crunch Confrontation

The boys get into Diablo 2 Resurrected Beta, Space Invaders Invincible Collection, and Button City! Then we hash out the Top 5 Wii U Games as well as dip into that bag of mail.

Subscribe to RSS Feed

Direct Download

Follow @TalkNintendoPod

Welcome to Episode 258 of the Talk Nintendo Podcast! Stay awhile, and listen.

After a little dark arts (BBB got an adult beverage at Taco Bell Cantina), we chat about the games we've been playing. Casey's hooks are firmly in the beta for Diablo II: Resurrected, while Perry has been playing a cozy looking adventure game called Button City. Alex talks about the magic of 4K for a bit and then gives his thoughts on the Space Invaders Invincible Collection, a $60 package of Space Invaders titles stretching 40 years(!).

For the news, thoughts on the Indie World presentation and NPDs. We recorded right before the Pokemon thing, so we're going to talk about that next week.

The big thing we're doing this episode is a Wii U game ranking. That's right, we rank an OBJECTIVE, FACTUAL, IMPOSSIBLE TO DISAGREE WITH top five list of the best Wii U games. By which we mean we rapidly debate the best games on Nintendo's last home console and discuss nothing at length. Apologies in advance, lmao.

We close the show with listener mail and the results of our latest poll: subs or dubs?

The boys get into Diablo 2 Resurrected Beta, Space Invaders Invincible Collection, and Button City! Then we hash out the Top 5 Wii U Games as well as dip into that bag of mail.https://t.co/cONFk86u2F pic.twitter.com/fYHAZeCtCn — Talk Nintendo Podcast (@TalkNintendoPod) August 20, 2021

If you have any questions, comments or concerns please contact by tweeting us or by send us an email!

Please consider supporting us on Patreon, thank you!