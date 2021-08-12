Episode 257 - I Think I'm Right To Say It's Wrong

We got a jam packed episode with Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster impressions and some more thoughts on Slay the Spire. But best of all is our interview with Philip Summers and Dave Cumbo to talk about Hand-Drawn Game Guides!

It's time for episode 257, gang, and you'll be happy to know we're trying some new things. We just ran a survey about how you like the show (it's still available here) and are starting to do a few things to make the show even better.

Enough about that, though, let's talk business. After a bit of dark arts (i.e. food) at the front of the show, we got thoughts on the Final Fantasy 1 pixel remaster, Slay the Spire, The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles, and...a thumb injury. After that, we talk to our new pal Philip Summers of Hand-Drawn Game Guides (the Kickstarter is still running here for a few more weeks) and returning buddy Dave Cumbo of Dreamprism press about the magic of game guides for a half hour.

Lastly, we got some news (Xenoblade Chronicles 3 rumors whaaaaaaat?) and listener mail. Send us listener mail because we're planning on reading some as often as we can now!

Listener mail next week! Send us emails! Please!

